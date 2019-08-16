Strickland certified economic developer

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:40 am

Brantley Strickland of SouthernCarolina Alliance has recently been named an S.C. Certified Economic Developer.

One of only 10 individuals in South Carolina selected for the program, Strickland received this designation upon his graduation from the South Carolina Economic Developer’s Association’s Advanced Symposium. To fulfill the symposium requirements, Strickland studied a year-long curriculum of courses related to product and infrastructure development, negotiation, deal structuring, marketing, communications and other economic development topics. The rigorous program also entailed the successful completion of several exams and culminated in Strickland’s case study presentation before a panel of economic development judges.

He joins Sandy Steele and Kell Anderson, also of SouthernCarolina Alliance, as S.C. Certified Economic Developers.

“I’m honored to receive the designation, not only because the course was rigorous, but because the process prepared me to better serve our communities. I look forward to applying the principles I learned at the advanced symposium to help create more opportunities for the residents of the SCA Region,” said Strickland.

Strickland graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in sport and entertainment management in 2006. He previously worked as the editor of The Press and Standard in Walterboro, before joining the Southern Carolina Alliance team in 2015. He also works part time as a TV personality with PRTC Channel 57.

He lives in Lodge with his wife, Amie, and their son, J.D.