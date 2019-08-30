Storage and handling trucks eligible for farm facility loans

By CHRIS WALLACE

FSA County Executive Director

Farm Storage Facility Loans (FSFLs) provide low-interest financing so producers can build or upgrade facilities to store commodities. Some storage and handling trucks are eligible for the FSFL through the Colleton County Farm Service Agency. These include:

• Cold Storage Trucks — A van or truck designed to carry perishable freight at specific temperatures. Cold storage trucks can be ice-cooled or equipped with any variety of mechanical refrigeration systems.

 Flatbed Trucks — Truck with an open body in the form of a platform with no sidewalls for easy loading and unloading. These trucks can be categorized into different sizes which range from light, medium or heavy duty, compact or full-size, or short and expandable beds.

• Grain Trucks — A piece of farm equipment specially made to accommodate grain products and are traditionally truck chassis units with a mounted grain “dump” body where grain commodities are transported from a field to either a grain elevator or a storage bin.

• Storage Trucks with a Chassis Unit — Commonly referred to as a box truck, box van or straight truck, is a truck with a cargo body mounted on the same chassis with the engine and cab.

To be eligible for FSFL, the storage and handling truck must be less than 15 years old and have a maximum of four axles with a gross weight rating of 60,000 pounds or less. Pickup trucks, semi-trucks, dump trucks and simple insulated and ventilated vans are ineligible for FSFL.

FSFL for storage and handling trucks must be $100,000 or less. FSFL-financed storage and handling trucks must be used for the purpose for which they were acquired for the entire FSFL term.

Eligible commodities include grains, oilseeds, pulse crops, hay, honey, renewable biomass commodities, fruits and vegetables, floriculture, hops, maple sap, milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, eggs, meat/poultry (unprocessed), rye and aquaculture.

For more information or to apply for a FSFL, contact the Colleton County FSA Office at 843-549-1821, extension 2.

REPORT NONINSURED CROP DISASTER

ASSISTANCE

PROGRAM LOSSES

The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) provides financial assistance to producers of non-insurable crops when low yields, loss of inventory or prevented planting occur due to natural disasters including freeze, hail, excessive moisture, excessive wind or hurricanes, flood, excessive heat and qualifying drought (includes native grass for grazing), among others.

Eligible producers must have purchased NAP coverage for 2019 crops. A notice of loss must be filed the earlier of 15 days of the occurrence of the disaster or when a loss become apparent or 15 days of the final harvest date.

Eligible crops must be commercially produced agricultural commodities for which crop insurance is not available, including perennial grass forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, ginseng, honey, syrup, bioenergy and industrial crops.

For more information on NAP, contact your local FSA office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/nap.

(Chris Wallace is director of the Colleton County Farm Service Agency.)