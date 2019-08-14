Stop the Violence march Saturday
by The Press and Standard | August 14, 2019 9:00 am
A STOP THE VIOLENCE MARCH will be held Saturday Aug. 17 starting at 10 a.m. from the Colleton County Courthouse to Pinckney Park. A Back-To-School Bash will be held from noon-2 p.m. at Saints Center Church, after which a community cookout will be held at Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park with DJ Buck A Luck. All events are free, sponsored by P.E.R.L. Org and Black Voters Matter. For information call Juanita Harvey, 843-599-9209, or Rolets Buckner, 843-217-2242.
comments » 1
Comment by David Guy
August 14, 2019 at 9:47 am
If you want to stop the violence first be a parent to your kids and teach them to respect life and 2 replace all your current magistrate judges that keep letting the criminals back out when the do get arrested .This catch and release program only teaches them then can get away with anything and only serves to embolden them to become a more aggressive criminal because they now believe they can get away with anything.
