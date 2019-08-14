Stop the Violence march Saturday

A STOP THE VIOLENCE MARCH will be held Saturday Aug. 17 starting at 10 a.m. from the Colleton County Courthouse to Pinckney Park. A Back-To-School Bash will be held from noon-2 p.m. at Saints Center Church, after which a community cookout will be held at Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park with DJ Buck A Luck. All events are free, sponsored by P.E.R.L. Org and Black Voters Matter. For information call Juanita Harvey, 843-599-9209, or Rolets Buckner, 843-217-2242.