Stephen Jarvis | Obituary

Stephen Jarvis

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Stephen Dale Jarvis, age 51, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Born May 14, 1968, in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was the son of the late Arly Dale Jarvis and Sharon Drinkwater Jarvis.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday evening, August 23, 2019, beginning at 6 o’clock at the funeral home.