Stephen Jarvis | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 20, 2019 8:41 am
Stephen Jarvis
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Stephen Dale Jarvis, age 51, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Born May 14, 1968, in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was the son of the late Arly Dale Jarvis and Sharon Drinkwater Jarvis.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday evening, August 23, 2019, beginning at 6 o’clock at the funeral home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.