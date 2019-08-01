Statement of candidacy begins for three communities

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:26 am

An effort by the South Carolina Election Commission to have all municipal elections conducted in November has resulted in Colleton County conducting five municipal elections on Nov. 5.

Residents of Walterboro, Edisto Beach, Cottageville, Smoaks and Lodge will head to the polls to elect council members and mayors.

The only Colleton County community yet to sign on to switching the municipal election to the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November is Williams, Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Director Angela Upchurch said. Williams’ next municipal election is slated for April of 2020. She anticipates Williams officials will join the other communities in changing the election date by then.

The statement of candidacy period for potential candidates for municipal posts in Cottageville, Lodge and Smoaks began at noon on August 1 and runs until noon on Aug. 15.

Candidates for the posts in Lodge and Smoaks are required to file their statement of candidacy at the Colleton County Voter Registration and Election office at 2471 Jefferies Highway. Cottageville candidates will file their statement of candidacy at the Cottageville Town Hall.

In Cottageville, voters will be voting for mayor, the post currently held by Tim Grimsley and the council seats currently held by Betty Rhode and Andy Sahlmann.

In Smoaks, voters will vote for mayor, currently held by Rick Linder, and all four council members: Jeremy McMillan, Gene Varn, Sheila Lydon and B. Addison Graham.

Smoaks officials have decided to have staggered terms for their council posts and the results of this election will determine how the council seats are divided.

Currently Smoaks council members face election every two years. In this election, the top two vote getters will be given a four-year term on council. The candidates receiving the third and fourth highest vote total will receive a two-year term for those council seats, then run for a four-year term in 2021.

In Smoaks, voters will cast ballots for the council seats currently held by Alex Carter and Joseph Varnadoe.

The municipal elections in Walterboro and Edisto Beach are still under the control of those communities’ Election Commissions.

Walterboro’s statement of candidacy period begins at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 and ends at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Walterboro voters will cast ballots for the council seats currently held by Bobby Bonds, Judy Bridge and Paul Siegel.

Candidates in Edisto Beach are required to file nominating petitions signed by a specific number of registered voters to be placed on the ballot. The deadline for filing the nominating petitions is Aug. 22. After the town receives the nominating petitions, they will be turned over to the Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Office where the petitions will be examined to determine if they contain valid signatures from registered voters.

In Edisto Beach, the ballot will contain the race for mayor, currently held by Jane Darby, and the council posts held by Jerome Kizer and Crawford Moore.