State organization to help Keep Walterboro Beautiful clean up the trash

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:45 am

Keep South Carolina Beautiful (KSCB), a division of PalmettoPride, has started the process of creating a new affiliate with the City of Walterboro. The newly established Keep Walterboro Beautiful (KWB) will focus its efforts on litter prevention, recycling, and beautification throughout the city limits.

“We are delighted to assist the City of Walterboro create Keep Walterboro Beautiful,” said Mallory Coffey, Keep South Carolina Beautiful state leader. “Becoming part of the Keep America Beautiful affiliate family means making a conscious effort to make a difference that will provide for the future of this already beautiful community.”

The city received the first part of the KSCB Start-Up Grant, which covers the fees for their application process to Keep America Beautiful. KSCB will conduct community training where all community members who are interested in joining this effort can come and learn more about KSCB and the future of KWB.

In the next year, Waterboro can expect to see changes in their city including teams tasked to pick up litter where they live, an increase in litter education in local schools and free community improvement classes offered like CPTED. In addition to this focus on litter prevention, citizens can also expect to see a new beautification project off of Hampton Street and getting a community garden up and running.

The training process also requires the community team to put a board together for KWB. After the training and research is complete, KAB will conduct a final training, where the board will announce the completion of the affiliation at a City Council meeting. This is when KWB will receive the final portion of the KSCB Start-Up Grant. Any person interested in joining KWB can email KSCB at mcoffey@pal mett opride.org.

“Keep Walterboro Beautiful will create a movement toward an even more positive and beautiful place to be,” Coffey said. “We congratulate them on their goal and we look forward to seeing them through this process.”

“Even though there is litter in Walterboro I believe it can be eradicated by hard work, education and persistence. I also believe if the city shows it cares, there will be less litter and crime,” said Dana Cheney, new affiliate director for Keep Walterboro Beautiful.

PalmettoPride is a 501C3 non-profit litter prevention and beautification organization in South Carolina, engaging citizens to take an active role in keeping their communities clean and beautiful. Keep South Carolina Beautiful is a division of PalmettoPride and is the state affiliate for Keep America Beautiful. Programs have helped reduce litter by more than 60%. For more information, please visit www.palmettopride.org.