St. Elmore Middleton Jr | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 27, 2019 11:22 am
St. Elmore Middleton Jr.
Allen Funeral Home
St. Elmore Middleton, Jr., 62 of Round O, SC died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, SC. Arrangements are pending.
