Sports physicals: What to expect

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:05 am

For many students, the back to school routine usually involves seeing their doctor for a yearly checkup. Once kids reach middle school, high school and beyond, this routine visit often includes another type of exam: a sports physical.

A sports physical may be performed during a routine well-child visit, but it’s a separate exam. And depending on where you live and what schools your children attend, they may not be able to lace up for practice or competition without one. This is true whether they’re new to a sport or a returning player.

These brief medical exams attempt to screen for a wide-range of medical problems that would affect kids’ ability to play sports safely or increase their risk for injuries during physical activities. In extreme cases, sports exams can identify potentially life-threatening conditions, such as heart problems that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

On the flip side, these exams can also remove restrictions previously placed on your child if they are no longer necessary. Passing a sports physical clears students, making them eligible to participate, explains Lawrence Conley, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Edisto Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “Playing sports is dangerous enough,” said Conley. “If you can lower any sort of risk, that’s important.”

Sports physicals vs. Routine yearly exams

Typically, a sports physical is called a “pre-participation physical evaluation” or PPE. This exam may not be accepted as a substitute for other, school-mandated annual physicals — or vice versa. There’s overlap between the two, but a routine, yearly “well-visit” is generally more comprehensive, covering a wide-range of health discussions on topics like nutrition, sleep habits and physical development, as well as immunizations.

Sports physicals, on the other hand, focus on physical concerns, such as cardiac abnormalities or musculoskeletal issues, which have the potential to heighten a student’s risk of a health problem during physical activity. “During sports physicals, we’re just trying to throw up the red flags that would alert us of a problem,” Conley explained.

What to expect

During a sports physical, your doctor will review your child’s medical history, focusing on specific issues that could potentially disqualify him or her from participation in a particular sport.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) endorses a standard list of conditions and questions for doctors to cover, which includes:

• Any existing medical conditions or family history of disease

• Past surgeries

• Previous heat-related illnesses

• Any medications your child takes, including supplements and herbal therapies

• Menstrual history in female athletes

• Concerns about weight, such as a history of rapid weight gain, attempts to gain or lose weight or eating disorders

• Any heart-related conditions or concerns, particularly heart rhythm problems and high blood pressure

• Any lung or respiratory problems, such as asthma

• Past musculoskeletal problems or injuries

• Any prior concussion-like symptoms or traumatic brain injury

• Symptoms of anxiety or depression

• Sexual identity at birth and identifying gender