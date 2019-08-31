Sparta Live

Spell graduates Palmetto Training

by | August 31, 2019 5:00 am

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:42 pm

Blease Spell recently graduated from Palmetto Training School.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live