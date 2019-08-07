Snead to lead Lady Hawk Tennis

By CINDY CROSBY

Local resident and tennis player Lessie Snead was recently named as the new head coach for the Colleton Prep Tennis team.

“We are very excited to hire Coach Snead as our tennis coach,” said Greg Langdale, CPA athletic director. “She worked with some of our girls over the summer and did a great job. We are proud to have her as part of the Colleton Prep coaching staff.”

A change of heart and a growth mindset led Snead to accept the head coaching position. “I was approached several times to discuss this open position, but because of my inadequacies I always quickly declined,” said Snead. “I have known these girls since birth. I know their parents and I know most of their grandparents. I wanted the best for these girls; so, I wanted them to have a ‘real’ tennis coach.”

As the start of the 2019-20 season loomed, Snead began to reconsider her decision. “As August 1, the first official team practice day approached, there was still no ‘real’ coach,” said Snead. “In the quiet moments, I considered the needs of this team. They needed a leader. I could no longer stand on the sidelines at the courts and wish for a ‘real’ coach. The opportunity to make a difference awaited. It took courage to call the athletic director to tell him I wanted these girls to know they are important and that their sport is important.

“I accepted the position because I care about the girls and want to encourage and support them,” said Snead. “Surely this qualifies me as ‘real.’ So many were involved and made a difference in my life. It’s way past time for me to pay it forward.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to spend time leading and working with these young girls as they play a game I, too, thoroughly enjoy,” admitted Snead. “We are small in numbers but big on heart as the 2019 season begins. Due to their love of the game, their positive attitudes and their willingness to work, I see a successful season right around the corner for this group.”

Snead plans to focus on improving the team’s overall performance by focusing on the consistency of strokes. “Understand the only way to get better at tennis is to play — and, then play some more,” said Snead. “I want the girls to understand the many benefits of being a team member and make the best of every day on the court by winning every point, game, set, match within their reach. But most importantly, I want them to have fun along the way as they play this lifetime sport.”