Signs of the Times: Our nation needs much prayer | Faith

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:12 pm

In the Word of God, Jesus prepared us for the signs of the times, but many of us are not taking heed. The signs of the end are all around us. When these happenings occur, God knows they hurt, but they must come.

Sadly, things will get worse before they get better as seen in Matthew 24:8. Take notice of what Jesus told his disciples ages ago in Matthew 24:3-8 (ESV): “As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, ‘Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?’ And Jesus answered them, ‘See that no one leads you astray. For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are but the beginning of the birth pains.”

This past weekend, the world’s eyes were riveted to the news of two mass shootings that occurred within hours of each other, bringing forth deep emotional pain everywhere. If you don’t think the signs of the times are here and have been here for quite some time, ponder the following headlines:

 “62 People Have Been Killed in Mass Shootings in 2019 Alone”

 “Horror in El Paso: 20 Dead, 26 Wounded in Mass Shooting at Walmart”

 “Officials Call El Paso Shooting a Domestic Terrorism Case, Weigh Hate Crime Charges”

 “9 Dead, 27 Injured in Dayton Shooting; Suspect’s Sister Among Victims”

 “Victims of the Mississippi Walmart Shooting Have Been Identified”

 “1 Dead, Rabbi and 2 Others Injured in Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego”

 “Hatred is on the Rise in America, but What Caused It?”

 “‘Misogynistic, Racist’ Remarks on Social Media Lead to Firing of 9 Hampton University Police Officers, School Says”

 “Human Trafficking in America among Worst in the World”

 “California’s Big Quake Left Giant Scar Visible from Space”

 “Why are More Americans than Ever Dying from Drug Overdoses?”

 “Turpin Case: Parents Accused of Torturing, Starving 12 Kids Plead Guilty”

 “Pastor Arrested For Selling Tickets To Heaven For $500” (Zimbabwe)

It is to the point that people are afraid to go out of their homes to anything for fear of not returning as a result of being shot or attacked. There are those who are abusing their own children and others. Human trafficking and drug abuse are at an all-time high.

Then what as a nation must we do? Some will say stricter laws, more community surveillance, and people’s accepting responsibility for their actions. Yes, I agree. However, no matter what we do, sincere prayer, along with appropriate, corrective measures, must take the lead. “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much” (James 5:16 KJV).

The signs of the times and the end of the age are here, but this is not the end. I conclude this message with what Jesus continued to tell the disciples about the coming of the end in Matthew 24:9-14 (ESV): “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death, and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. And then many will fall away and betray one another and hate one another. And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.”

Please pray mightily and effectively for the families and victims of the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings, among all other needs in our nation and this entire world.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)