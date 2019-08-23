See graduates from special ed institute

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:49 am

Attorney Wendi Lawson See of Walterboro graduated from the Institute for Special Education Advocacy at The College of William and Mary Law School in Williamsburg, Va. Graduates assist students with disabilities and their families with all aspects of special education law, from eligibility to implementation, including disciplinary and administrative hearings.

Federal law requires that schools provide a free and appropriate education to all students, including those with special needs. To comply, school districts must identify all students needing Section 504 (ADA) accommodations or Individualized Education Program (IEP) services to meet their unique needs and prepare them for further education, employment, and independent living.

Families struggle when advocating for their children. The process is frequently overwhelming and confusing. Special education attorneys assist with initial eligibility, interpretation of assessments, development of the IEP, school placement, and implementation enforcement. See, as a graduate of the Institute, can guide parents through the process using strategies to effectively and collaboratively work with the school to meet the specific needs of the child.

See is the managing partner of Southeastern Law LLC in Walterboro, where she focuses her practice on special needs estate planning, special education law, elder law, guardianships and conservatorships.

She is a member of the S.C. Bar, the Colleton County Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), Eldercounsel, the Council for Parent and Attorney Advocates (COPAA), and the Elder Law, Animal Law, and Technology (Drone) Committees of the S.C. Bar. Locally, she serves as one of the trustees of the Colleton County Memorial Library, and as counsel to In His Name-Colleton and Carolina Boxer Rescue, Inc.

She lives in Walterboro with her husband Stacy and their three boxers, Hank, Reggie, and Butchie.