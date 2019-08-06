Search underway in area of Cleveland, Pine Needle and Jackson streets

Two black males suspects bailed out of a vehicle following a short pursuit and were last seen on foot in the area of Cleveland, Pine Needle and Jackson St.

One suspect is wearing a black shirt with multiple colors on it such as red, yellow and green, and also has a beard. The other suspect is wearing a white shirt.

If you are in the area, please use caution if approached by these individuals. They’re considered armed and dangerous. If you or anyone you know has information regarding these individuals please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at: 843-549-2211.