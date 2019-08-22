School district honors employees

Sarah Fielder was named the 2019-2020 Colleton County School District Teacher of the Year during the Back to School Kickoff event on August 16.

Fielder, a third-grade teacher at Cottageville Elementary School, was selected for the award by a panel of judges. Fielder said her teaching philosophy was centered on empowering her students so they could reach their goals and “dream big.”

“Every minute you have with your student matters. It is important to give them one hundred percent when you are with them in your classroom,” Fielder said. “I strive to create a positive, loving, and safe classroom environment for all of my students.”

The district named Amy Kilpatrick as Support Employee of the Year during the same event. Kilpatrick has worked for five years with the CCSD, and she is currently a PowerSchool secretary at Colleton County Middle School.

“I feel blessed to be in the position I am in, surrounded by people who make me realize how important it is to be committed to making a difference in the lives of others,” Kilpatrick said.

In addition, Bells Elementary School teacher Kendall Hogan and Northside Elementary School teacher Cameron Warner were recognized as the district’s Rookie Teachers of the Year.

Full List of 2019 CCSD Teachers of the Year

Matthew Lutton (Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center), Shelby Daniels (Hendersonville Elementary School), Sarah Fielder (Cottageville Elementary School), Melissa O’Quinn (Colleton County Middle School), Melissa Warren (Black Street Early Childhood Center) Amy Cook (Bells Elementary School), Michelle Philips (Northside Elementary School), Shanon Bowden (Forest Hills Elementary School), Emily Towey (Colleton County High School)

Full List of 2019 Support Employees of the Year

Debbie Fryar (Forest Hills Elementary School), Shakerra Green (Colleton County High School), Joe Evans (Black Street Early Childhood Center), Amy Kilpatrick (Colleton County Middle School), Donna Waddell (Cottageville Elementary School), Nathan Simpson (Northside Elementary School), Kelsey Bishop (District Office), Edna Green (Bells Elementary School), Rosa Singleton (Hendersonville Elementary School), Josheen Jenkins (Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center), Susan Fryar (Office of Transportation)