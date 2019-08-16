Sandra Kinard | Obituary

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 11:21 am

Sandra Kinard

VARNVILLE – Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Jones Kinard, 60, of Varnville, entered into rest Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Born September 19, 1958, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was the only daughter of the late James Daniel “Jack” Jones and the late Faye Coxwell Jones. Sandy was a faithful member of Adnah United Methodist Church in Islandton and enjoyed spending time with her Bunco group. Sandy lived each day of life to the fullest. She was easy going and always up for an adventure. She centered her life around her family and will always be remembered as an outstanding Mother, the best Meme, but most importantly, the most awesome wife this world ever knew. She was a devoted friend to countless people.

Surviving are: her husband of thirty years, Mr. Mark Bryon Kinard; two daughters, Felicia Gerard Brown and her husband Robbie of Nixville, and Brooke Kinard of Aiken; a special family member, Michelle Smith Stanley of Hampton; two brothers, Danny Jones and his wife Jenny, and Randy Jones and his wife Brenda, all of Ruffin; and two grandchildren who were the glimmer in her eyes, Tripp and Bryon Brown. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Geneva Nettles Kinard; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Craven Kinard, Darlene Kinard Mangum, and Karen Kinard Anderson; as well as twelve nieces and nephews; eleven great nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, California, 94104; or donate at: www.srfcure.org.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, from Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Islandton. The Reverend James Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.