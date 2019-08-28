Salk Volleyball gets first-ever win in opener scrimmage

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 11:34 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The 2019 edition of the University of South Carolina–Salkehatchie Indian Volleyball team captured its first-ever win in the history of the program Wednesday Aug. 21 in a home scrimmage against Brewton Parker College (3-1).

The Indians are under new leadership this season and it appears to be paying off for the program.

Coach Drew Alewine was named as the head coach early in 2019. With a degree in sports management from Winthrop University, Alewine served as a student assistant coach for the volleyball team there, then worked as a sports marketing intern at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C. He went on to serve as an assistant coach at Queens, then most recently was an assistant at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

With a full slate of 30 games this season, including 14 home matches, there will be plenty of opportunities to take in a collegiate volleyball match.

“It is definitely going to be a different year than in the past,” said Alewine. “We have a lot of young talent — some from as far away as Arizona and Utah. That in itself, is bringing a new dynamic to Salk. This year will be about competing in games. My goal is to win games and compete for a Region X championship. We want to set a new precedent for Salkehatchie Volleyball.”

The Indians’ roster will include four returners, including one local connection, Ashlyn Harley, who was a four-year starter at Colleton County High School. “All four returners are making a significant contribution on the court and in the classroom, along with our 10 new faces,” said Alewine.

“With the players that we have coming in this year, it is safe to say our standard is going to be set pretty high,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of work in during the preseason and it is evident that is paying off by the results of our recent scrimmage against Brewton Parker.”

Harley, along with Cali White (Goose Creek) and Taytum Brito (Tonopah, Ariz.), will serve as captains. “They’ve really stepped into these leadership roles and they are driving the new standard at Salk,” said Alewine.

The Indians have a six-game home schedule ahead and hope to fill the stands with local support. They were scheduled to play Bob Jones University Tuesday Aug. 27 at home, then take on Montreat University Wednesday Aug. 28 (home). They will host Catawba Valley Wednesday Sept. 4.