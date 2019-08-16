Ruffin native taking boxing to professional level on Sept. 7

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:28 am

Colleton County native Frederick Yates started out life just like many other Colleton County kids. Growing up in Ruffin, he stayed in trouble.

But boxing saved him.

And now Yates will have his first professional boxing match on Sept. 7 at the Jamil Shrine Arena, 206 Jamil Rd., Columbia.

The former Ruffin High School football player started boxing while attending St. Paul’s College. But in 2005, he joined the Army, which turned out to be both a blessing and a curse.

“It definitely helped me,” Yates said. “I stayed in a lot of trouble growing up. A lot of people wrote me off, told me I’d be dead by the time I was 21. The military gave me discipline, a way to provide for my family.” But his dad, Frederick Yates Sr., and mom, Patricia Bodison, never gave up on him.

The need to do something positive with his life came to Yates when he had to pawn everything he owned to give his son a birthday party. He realized he had to make a change, and in 2005 the Army offered him that change. “I joined the military because of my son,” he said. And he was good at it, receiving six commendation medals, two Army achievement medals and three good conduct medals, among others.

He also got the chance to continue his love for boxing on the Army’s boxing team, going to the Olympic Trials in 2007 and fighting the number one boxer in the U.S. He didn’t win, but he said the match was still a great experience.

But after two deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan, he found combat wasn’t a great experience. On his first deployment, his unit lost 21 soldiers. Watching his friends die over his nearly three years in the Middle East took its toll. He retired from the Army in 2017 as a staff sergeant, but found himself living in Texas — depressed, gaining weight, just generally unhappy.

Then he remembered boxing. “I wanted to get back involved in boxing to help battle those demons,” Yates said. “Everybody needs an outlet. I found mine in boxing.”

So he moved to Hopkins (near Columbia) from Texas, graduated from barber school, went to work as a barber and started boxing again in his spare time. Then several months ago, he found Dominic Robinson-Neal Boxing Academy, which opened the door for his first professional fight.

Yates’ trainer Dominic Robinson-Neal has a similar background: he also boxed in the military before opening his own business. “I’ve been training him about 3-4 months,” he said. “He was at another gym, came by and I asked him what his goals were – I told him I’d help him reach his dream early. He had a pretty good boxing background from boxing in the military. I just added to it.”

The September 7th boxing match is against Mark Anderson, who has 20 previous professional fights. But Neal thinks Yates will do fine. “He’ll do real good. I’ve seen the other guy fight a lot of times. He (Yates) will be prepared. He’s got the skills to do it. His sparring partners are 20-0 and 6-0.”

Although he admits he’s a little nervous, Yates is also optimistic. “In boxing, you have to trust yourself, trust your training. I’ve jumped out of planes for the Army, saw soldiers lose their lives. No matter what happens in the ring, I’ve seen worse.”

His ultimate dream is to open a boxing gym in Walterboro to help youngsters here find an outlet for their own demons. “I was bad as a child, but boxing helped me get out of that trouble. If I can be motivation to just one person,” Yates said. “The fact that I’m still here makes me believe I have a true purpose. I don’t know if it’s opening up a boxing gym in Walterboro or what God has planned for me. I’m just blessed to tell my story and maybe it will touch someone in the right way. I have two boys, Savien and Ziy’ear — they might not understand what I’m trying to do now, but one day they will.”

(For information or tickets to the boxing match, visit stokespromotions.com or call 803-816-0011. Doors open at 5 p.m. with matches at 7 p.m.)