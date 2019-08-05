Robert Beach | Obituary

Robert Beach

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Robert “Bobby” Ervin Beach, of Walterboro, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 8, 2019, with a view of the animals he loved.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Frances, of nearly 64 years, son Dr. Mark Beach (Cathy), daughters Kay Beach Crosby (Ricky) and Dr. Kim Beach Ritchie, brothers Douglas and Paul Beach, grandchildren Emily (Darren), Kristina (Ben), Katelyn (Tyler), Jillian and Joey, great grandchildren Sebastain, Theo and Isla, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bobby served in the United States Army from 1950-1953 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He holds a forestry degree from the University of Georgia and retired in 1988 from the South Carolina Forestry Commission. He then started a forestry consultant business, Beach Forest Management, which he operated until 2018. He was buried in a private ceremony on the land where he was raised. Bobby was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed raising horses, goats, cows, dogs and a variety of other animals on his farm in Walterboro. In 2009 he published an autobiography entitled “From Mount Carmel to Kuhberg Hill” describing his life growing up in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and his travels and adventures during his tour of duty in Germany, as well as other stories of his life.

There was a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to MUSC’s HCC Lighthouse Fund for Gynecological Cancers would be appreciated. This fund is special to the Beach family, established by his beloved granddaughter, Kendra Crosby, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in September of 2015.

Online donations can be made at the following weblink: https://connect2.musc.edu/hollings?fid=dKl5ZCr%2FbhM%3D&fdesc=JgmCkS8%2FNSnB1WeTh3uOdJPTEQ3w8UnyqDBI9ysBB3Ep7qND4iaP%2Baxzajo46zOrY%2BBfE%2BGYX5O7LX4kWy48IQ%3D%3D

The mailing address is: MUSC Foundation, c/o The Lighthouse Fund, HCC Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street MSC 955, Charleston, SC 29425.