Rhodes to celebrate 70th anniversary on August 14

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:38 am

On August 14, 1949, Harry S. Truman was president, a record-breaking heat wave laid heavy on the South, and Bryant Augustus Rhode married Pearl Elizabeth Rilee ( Betty) and they began the grand adventure of 70 years of life together.

Bryant was in the Air Force and Betty joined him in Alaska and Texas before they returned to Cottageville to start a family.

Bryant, his father and his brother worked together to build the first home they owned. The majority of the materials for that first home were gathered from the former barracks of the Tuskegee Airmen as the building was going to be demolished. They were so happy in that little house, surrounded by Betty’s family.

Travel was a huge part of their lives and their children’s lives. Together they have been to 49 states (Betty has been to all 50), raised three daughters, saw six grandchildren join the family followed by six great-grandchildren, all of whom dearly love their Mama and Papa.

The family will celebrate this remarkable milestone on Sunday Aug. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Cottageville U.M. Church. But Betty and Bryant quietly celebrate it every day.