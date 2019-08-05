Renae Nettles | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | August 5, 2019 9:37 am
Renae Nettles
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Sara Renae Nettles, 58, of Walterboro, entered into rest Thursday morning, August 1, 2019.
Born February 19, 1961, in Walterboro, she was the daughter of Mrs. Lorene Crosby Padgett and the late Randall Langdale.
Funeral services were conducted at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019, from the graveside in Bedon Baptist Churchyard, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro.
