Renae Nettles | Obituary

Renae Nettles

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Sara Renae Nettles, 58, of Walterboro, entered into rest Thursday morning, August 1, 2019.

Born February 19, 1961, in Walterboro, she was the daughter of Mrs. Lorene Crosby Padgett and the late Randall Langdale.

Funeral services were conducted at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019, from the graveside in Bedon Baptist Churchyard, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro.