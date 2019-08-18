Remember to put the glass down before it gets too heavy | Faith

Going to the grocery store can be a monumental task if you let it become that. However, it can be a pleasant outing, depending upon your perspective, because you sometimes see people whom you have not seen for a while, you see children doing little funny things that grab your attention, you overhear conversations that sometimes bring about encouragement, you find some bargains that you did not know about prior to entering the store, or you may find some never-before-seen items that may get your attention to want to try them.

After loading your shopping cart, paying the tab, and putting the bags into the car, now comes the trip home. The trip can be relaxing, just by listening to some inspirational or soothing music. However, the thought of lifting the grocery inside and having to put it all away is looming in your head, so the trip home may not be as enjoyable.

You finally reach your destination, so here comes what can be a burden, if you let it: taking out the bags and putting away all the groceries. Depending on how far you have to walk to the door of your home, the bags can get heavier and heavier, even to the point of the handles on some of them breaking. Then the bags hit the sidewalk, the porch or one of the inside floors; now you must stop to pick up everything that dropped. At this juncture, you are so frustrated and stressed to the point that you would love to leave everything else in the car and just chill, but you can’t!

Just as you can allow a trip to the grocery store to weigh you down, you can also allow the troubles of the world to do the same. The Word of God advises us about how to handle the stresses and cares of this world if we would just put it into practice:

“Therefore, do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. ‘Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.’” (Matthew 6:31-34 ESV)

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” (John 14:27 ESV)

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30 ESV)

“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.” (Psalm 5:22 ESV)

The following illustration, “Put Your Glass Down,” (www. alltimeshortstories.com) is a perfect example of how to let go of the cares and stresses of this world. Please read, ponder, and share it.

“A professor entered his classroom with a glass of water. He raised the glass of water. Everyone in the room expected the: ‘Half-empty or half-full’ question. Instead, to everyone’s surprise, the professor smiled and inquired: ‘How heavy is this glass of water?’

“The answers called out ranged from 8 ounces to 15 ounces. ‘I need to weigh it to know exactly how much it weighs. But the question I really want you to answer is, ‘What if I held the glass up for a minute, [what will happen?]’ asked the professor.

“‘Nothing,’ the students answered unanimously.

“‘But what if I hold it up for an hour?’ asked the professor.

“‘Your arms will start aching,’ answered one of the students.

“‘You are right! But what if I held it up for a whole day?’ queried the professor.

“‘Your arms will feel numb, your muscles will get stressed, and they may even get paralyzed,’ ventured another student.

“‘You are right!’ exclaimed the professor. ‘So, what should I do to avoid the pain,” asked the professor.

“‘Put the glass down,’ answered a student.

“‘Exactly!’ [exclaimed] the professor. He continued, ‘In all the cases, the weight of the glass remained the same, but the longer I held it up, the heavier it became. The stress and worries in life are like the glass of water. If you think about them for a [little] while, nothing happens. Think about them longer, they will start hurting. Think about them for even longer, you will feel stress and become paralyzed. It is important to think about the problems in your life, but you should not carry the stress long enough that it begins to ache and paralyze your life. It is important to let go of your stresses. Don’t carry your stress all day, and always remember to put the glass down before you go to bed!’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

