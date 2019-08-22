Rec Center holds open house
by The Press and Standard | August 22, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:13 am
The Rec Center held an open house Tuesday for guests to tour the newly remodeled facilities, which include a new gym and decked-out excercise room.
