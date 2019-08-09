Rec Camp holds finale

Last Updated: August 7, 2019 at 1:07 pm

Summer Camp at the Rec concluded Aug. 1 with a program presented by campers in the Rec Center gym.

Eli Lee led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence by David McMurtry. Karsyn Baldwin gave the welcome.

Campers were divided into three groups by age. The youngest group sang “Tooty Ta.” The second group sang “This is Me” while the older youngsters performed “World’s Greatest.”

After the musical selections, Director Darlene Cummings, Assistant Director Anita Green and staff presented awards to campers. Staff members included Faith Calloway, arts and crafts; Cassidy Stringer, P.E.; Shelby Daniels, journal and story time; Chaqui Johnson, structured activities; Brandon Williams, music; and Charlotte Green, assistant.

The program concluded with all campers performing “Rise Up,” followed by refreshments.

Campers included Group A: Karsyn Baldwin, Case Bishop, Mason Daniels, Michael Elkins, Savanna Elkins, Denyla Fishburne, Owen Goss, Karter Grant, A’Mani Judge, Eli Lee, Logan Scipio, Sean Smalls, Skylar Washington, Danielle Whitacre, London Wilson and Ethan Blot.

Group B: Isobel Amundson, Karsyn Baldwin, Jasper Barwick, Haidyn Bishop, Amara Dandridge, Elicia Deal, Serenity Gadson, Breanna Gerard, Zayveon Hollman, Jeremiah Holmes, Jaida Jones, Kaelee Keegan, Tyrez Kirksey, Jayden McCummings, Taylor McMurtry, Owen Olimpo, Mason Proveaux, Aubrei Pryor, Sherman Scriven, Jaivon Simmons, Gabrielle Smith, Jackson Spearman and Kyla Washington.

Group C: Kaylin Bishop, Jayden Bostick, Calvin Brown, Jaylen Brown, Sam Carter, Azarion Hollman, Ca’montrez Hollman, David McMurtry, Tyler Rodrigues and Jade Walker.