PRTC’s Volleyball Kick-Off planned for Saturday

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:01 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The 2019 PRTC Volleyball Kick-Off Tournament will be held Saturday Aug. 24. Hosted by Colleton County High School and Colleton Prep Academy, the annual pre-season event serves as a joint fundraiser for the volleyball programs.

This year’s tournament will host 20 teams, utilizing four courts including Colleton County High School Main Gym, CCHS Auxiliary Gym, Colleton Prep and CCMS Gym. Colleton County will field a varsity and JV team and Colleton Prep will showcase its varsity roster in Saturday’s event.

Teams will begin competition at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and participate in pool play in the morning before being seeded for the playoffs. Playoff seeding will be determined by pool play and is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m.

The Lady Cougars varsity team will face Dorchester Academy at 9:50 a.m., Hardeeville-Ridgeland at 9:10 a.m., Wade Hampton at 11:10 a.m., Charleston Math and Science at 1:10 p.m. and Whale Branch High School at 2:30 p.m. with all games scheduled to be played in the main CCHS gym.

The Lady Hawks take on Beaufort High School at 8:30 a.m., Beaufort Academy at 11:10 a.m., Hilton Head Prep at 12:30 p.m., and Beaufort Academy at 1:50 p.m. with all games scheduled to be played at Colleton Prep.

Colleton County’s JV team plays John Paul Academy at 9:10 a.m., Wilson Hall at 10:30 a.m., Palmetto Christian Academy at 11:50 and Phillip Simmons at 1:50 p.m. with games to be played in the CCMS gym.

Teams participating in the PRTC Volleyball Kick-Off include Goose Creek High School, Wilson Hall, Cathedral Academy, Beaufort High School, John Paul II, Beaufort High School JV, Hilton Head Prep, Phillip Simmons, Dorchester Academy, Whale Brach High School, Beaufort Academy JV, Wade Hampton High School, Thomas Heyward, Ridgeville-Hardeeville Academy, Charleston Math and Science and Palmetto Christian.

Admission for Saturday’s event is $10 for adults with under five free.