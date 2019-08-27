Sparta Live

Piggly Wiggly grand opening Wednesday

by | August 27, 2019 3:43 pm

The new Piggly Wiggly at 297 Bells Hwy. will hold a grand opening on Wednesday Aug. 28. The ribbon-cutting will be at 10 a.m.

