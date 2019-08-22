Sparta Live

Photos: Back to School

by | August 22, 2019 5:00 am

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:55 am

Colleton County students went back to school Monday. These pictures were taken at Bells and Forest Hills Elementary schools.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live