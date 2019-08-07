Photos: 1st Thursday fun

August 1 was First Thursday in downtown Walterboro.

Game and entertainment sponsors included Paradise, L.H. Griffith, Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, Lowcountry Lanes, Lowcountry Face Painting, S.C. Artisans Center, Monster Storage and Barrelhouse Grille.

“This was the largest turnout we’ve had for the event so far. It was great to see so much participation from both the merchants and the community! I’m looking forward next month’s event, which will be held on September 5th,” said Walterboro Tourism Director Christan Spires.