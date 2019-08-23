Pet adoption this Saturday

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:21 am

On Saturday Aug. 24, Walterboro Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its annual “Out Here with Animals” celebration — a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them. ”

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the community may visit Tractor Supply on Bells Highway to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a home for animals in need. In addition to the adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy 4health Resource Center, Pet Adoption and Pet Grooming.

The store is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters.

Contact the store at 843-542-2730 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.