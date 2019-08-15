Pedestrian struck by car

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:34 am

An adult male received multiple traumatic injuries after being struck by a car in the 1100 block of Bells Highway near Kimbrell Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The man was found lying in an east-bound travel lane. Firefighter-paramedics treated his injuries at the scene.

Since the emergency helicopter could not fly due to poor weather conditions, the victim was transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. No one in the car was injured.

The Walterboro Police Department investigated the accident.