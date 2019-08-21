Pangalangan no longer in teaching position

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:37 am

The Colleton County School District, following a special session the evening of Aug. 20, parted company with murder suspect Rita Pangalangan.

The bulk of the special session was an executive session between school district officials and the members of the board where Pangalangan’s circumstances and other employee and student issues were discussed.

Pangalangan, 49, of Walterboro, had been on paid administrative leave from her teaching post since she was arrested on a charge of murder following the death of her 13-year-old daughter on the afternoon of Aug. 5. The school district said she resigned her position on Aug. 13 and the resignation was accepted on Aug. 21.

Last school year, Pangalangan had taught early childhood education at Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center. She was employed by the school district for 25 years.

Pangalangan and her boyfriend Larry King, 41, of Ruffin were arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on murder charges after they allegedly kept Cristina Pangalangan, the woman’s disabled daughter, inside a closed vehicle for approximately five hours at King’s residence.

Pangalangan allegedly placed her daughter inside her vehicle at about 11 a.m. on Aug. 5. When she allegedly went to the vehicle to get her daughter out about 3 p.m., she reportedly said she realized she had locked her car keys inside the vehicle.

King and Pangalangan allegedly left the home to search for a second set of keys, returning to King’s home at about 4:15 p.m.

They removed Christina from the vehicle and placed her on the ground. At 4:50 p.m., they contacted authorities.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey was called to the scene and pronounced her dead. The autopsy results were turned over to the 14th District Solicitor’s Office and have not been released, awaiting results of forensic lab work.