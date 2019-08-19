Open house Tuesday at airport’s new terminal

Lowcountry Regional Airport will celebrate South Carolina Aviation Week with an open house on Tuesday Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 537 Aviation Way in Walterboro. During the event, Lowcountry Regional officials will recognize and thank legislators for their support of the airport’s new terminal building.

Rep. Mandy Kimmons is confirmed to attend and speak at the event, which will occur in Lowcountry Regional’s new terminal building, funded by a local option sales tax and a grant from South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

The airport is owned by the City of Walterboro and Colleton County. Businesses located at the airport provide aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales and charter, avionics sales and service, flight training, skydiving services and more. The new terminal building includes a conference room, public lounge and a pilot lounge with a quiet room and state-of-the-art restroom and shower facilities.

“We are proud to open our doors and welcome the community to Lowcountry Regional Airport in celebration of South Carolina Aviation Week,” said Becky Hill, chair of the airport commission. “We invite the public to come in, meet the people who operate the airport, speak with lawmakers concerned with our region, tour the facility and see how aviation and this airport are positively impacting economic development in Colleton County.”

Dedicated as an airfield in 1933, Lowcountry Regional Airport has a military history. During World War II, the airfield was turned over to the United States Army Air Force for training. Some of the most notable pilots were Tuskegee Airmen, who completed their final combat training onsite and who are honored with a memorial at the airport’s Army Airfield Park.

Today, the general aviation airport’s three runways allow business and leisure travelers an alternative access point to Lowcountry and coastal destinations. Situated on more than 1207 acres in Walterboro, Lowcountry Regional Airport is within a one-hour drive to the port cities of Charleston and Savannah, Ga., and is less than two hours from destinations in Columbia, Augusta, Ga., and Beaufort.