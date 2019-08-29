One-year-old shot in drive-by shooting

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:01 pm

A one-year-old boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting at a home on White Hall Road early in the morning of Aug. 27.

On the morning of Aug. 28, An’Quavious Cochran, 17, of Walterboro and Nyheim Williams, 17, of Walterboro learned that they wouldn’t be going home any time soon.

The Colleton County Sheriff Office filed eight counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime against the two.

After hearing from the family of the young boy and the solicitor’s office, Magistrate Sophia Henderson agreed with their recommendation that both defendants be held without bond.

Henderson told the defendants that they could seek to have a Circuit Court judge alter her ruling on their bond.

The suspects also learned that they will face trial as adults.

The report of gunfire at midnight on Aug. 27 sent Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel and an ambulance crew from Colleton County Fire-Rescue to a home in the 1700 block of White Hall Road.

Someone fired into the home from the roadway while the husband and wife and their eight children were sleeping.

One of the bullets struck the boy in the right thigh as he lay asleep in the residence.

After deputies quickly secured the scene, firefighter-paramedics assessed the child’s condition and transported him by ambulance to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center. He was turned over to the flight crew for the CARE Flight medical helicopter and flown to the Pediatric Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston, where he was listed in stable condition.

Gunmen targeted the same home in the early morning hours of Aug. 24. At about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, the family was awakened by gunfire from the road outside their residence. No one was injured in that incident.

Deputies checking the roadway found nine shell casings from several weapons. They also found a size 10-and-a-half tennis shoe. The shoe did not belong to anyone inside the house.