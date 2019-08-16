One day, two open houses

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:36 am

Rec Center, airport to open new

facilities to the

public on Tuesday.

Colleton County officials have decided that one party deserves another.

Members of the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission had previously decided to host an open house Aug. 20 to give city residents a chance to visit the new Lowcountry Regional Airport terminal building.

The open house, being held from 9 a.m. to noon, is being held in conjunction with the South Carolina Aviation Association as part of South Carolina Aviation Week.

At 1 p.m. the party moves to the Colleton County Recreation Center where another open house has been scheduled to show off the new facilities.

Both the airport terminal and recreation center were renovated and expanded with the bulk of the funding generated by the Capital Project Sales Tax.