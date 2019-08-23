Nursing school celebrates anniversary

A group learns about the nursing programs offered at the LaTrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing’s third anniversary on August 13. Since the school opened in 2016, over 125 students have graduated from the programs as nursing assistants, patient care technicians, medication technicians, medical assistants, phlebotomy technicians and EKG technicians. “LDF is a family united by God,” said Ernestine Ferguson, who founded the school with husband, Donald, in memory of their daughter, LaTrice. “Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine having so many daughters and sons. My advice to you: Don’t think about the naysayers. Do the work, stay focused and God’s promise will overtake you.”