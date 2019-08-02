Nurses complete HCA’s residency program

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:11 am

Colleton Medical Center is a participant of HCA’s Nurse Residency program, which is a year-long, extensive clinical orientation and professional development program for new graduate nurses. The nurse residents participate in onboarding and orientation where they work side-by-side with trained instructors to validate clinical skills and gain hands-on experience.

On completion of their training, the nurse residents will begin to work independently as they transition with a mentor to focus on nursing professional development for the remainder of the year. They attend monthly seminars and monthly meetings with their mentor and manager. At the end of the program year, the nurse residents present an evidence-based project during graduation and receive a HCA Nurse Residency Graduate pin.

“This is a wonderful program for our recently graduated nurses to obtain hands-on knowledge with our best clinical teams,” said Ann Jonason, Chief Nursing Officer at Colleton Medical Center. “It allows our new nurses to have the tools they need to thrive.”