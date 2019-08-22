New voting equipment arrives

Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:07 am

Colleton County Voter Registration and Election Director Angela Upchurch and staff member Cynthia Williams are working their way through a forest of boxes as they prepare for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.

On Aug. 14, two large panel trucks arrived from Columbia, loaded with the county’s new voting equipment.

The trucks delivered 36 scanners and 112 Express Vote ballot-marking devices. The county’s old voting machines are gone, picked up by a third-party vendor hired to demolish them.

In the lobby, where interested parties show up on election night to view the vote results, all the furniture has been pushed to the walls to make room for the boxes.

In the boardroom, the furniture is also against the wall and the space turned into a workroom where the scanners are being put together. The room that held the old machines now holds the collection of ballot-marking devices already assembled by Upchurch and Williams. The racks that held the old machines still need to be reworked before they can hold the new machines.

Colleton County, Upchurch said, is ahead of the game in the preparation to use the equipment in the November election as the third county in the state to receive the new equipment and have the old system hauled away.

The South Carolina Election Commission mandated that the new voting system to be used statewide in the November election.

Upchurch pointed out that using the equipment in the upcoming election will be a learning experience for both the poll workers and voters. She said her office will be involved in staffing five municipal elections: Walterboro, Smoaks, Cottageville, Lodge and Edisto Beach. Those elections will only involve about a third of the county’s 36 precincts.

Since the equipment arrived, Upchurch and Williams have been working on unloading the boxes and putting together the ballot-marking devices and scanners that will collect the votes at each precinct. Upchurch said it takes more time to open and unpack the boxes than it does to put the equipment together.

Upchurch said the next step will be for the two full-time members of the office to receive all the necessary training to operate the equipment — so far, her experience with the equipment has been limited. She has used them to cast sample ballots twice.

Before the November election, training sessions on the new equipment will also have to be conducted for the poll workers.

Upchurch said that the identity of the voters and the candidates they vote for will be secure under the new system. She pointed out that the ballot-marking devices do not have any memory and the bar code that will be printed on the individual’s ballot will contain the precinct and ballot style. “There is no information about the voters,” she explained.

Upchurch said voters arriving at their polling places on Nov. 5 will come up to the table and provide the poll manager their voter identification information, just as in previous elections.

The voter will then be handed a blank paper ballot and escorted to a ballot-marking device. They will feed the blank ballot into the device and begin voting.

After voting, the ballot-marking device will have the voter read the votes casted on its screen. If the voter finds a mistake on the screen, they can return to the affected race and make the necessary change.

Once everything is correct on the screen, the voter will push the print button and a paper ballot will be printed.

If at that time, the voter notices another mistake, they can return the printed ballot to a poll worker, receive new blank paper ballot and revote.

When the printed ballot is correct, the voter feeds it into the scanner. The scanner electronically keeps the voters’ voting results. The paper ballots only will be used for auditing purposes if there is a dispute.