New life for Tuesday’s farmers market

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:26 am

Colleton County Farmers Market Manager Ian Dillinger hopes a change in the hours breathes new life in Tuesday night at the market.

“Basically, over the past year of working in the farmers market, I noted that our Tuesday market has less vendors and less foot traffic coming through,” Dillinger said.

“In talking to the vendors and some of the patrons, I determined that setting the time back some would allow more people to come and shop after they get off work and also allow more vendors the opportunity to come and set up after they get off their normal day jobs,” Dillinger explained.

“I hope to attract more vendors — the basic equation here is more vendors equals more patrons,” Dillinger offered.

Starting on Aug. 20, the market will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

He also sees later hours of operation giving customers a chance to beat the heat. “It is cooler in the evenings,” Dillinger said.

He also hopes the change will make the Tuesday farmers market a cooler location, anticipating that the later hours of operation will draw more art and craft vendors.

The later hours aren’t the only change.

One of the residents of the Colleton Commercial Kitchen, Soulful Taste, is going to provide prepared food. Dillinger said Soulful Taste will provide market visitors a basic menu.

He envisions market visitors obtaining an appetizer or light dinner option on Tuesday nights.

Another new wrinkle for Tuesday night, he added, will be an open mic night where local musicians come out and play music, which he sees as becoming “an informal community-type jam session.” He pointed out that there are similar types of jam sessions held in other parts of the county and “we hope to pull in some of those crowds.”

“We want to have a nice, consistent place close to downtown where people can come and play music and then go out on East Washington Street and frequent some of the businesses out there as well,” Dillinger said.

Every once in a while we will hire a band, he added.

Providing the food and entertainment, Dillinger explained, will hopefully make another difference between the Saturday and Tuesday sessions.

In addition to more vendors and more patrons, Dillinger said some Saturday farmers market visitors spend an hour or more at the market. Tuesday’s visitors typically aren’t there for more than 20 minutes.

With the new hours and offerings, Dillinger said, “I hope they stay longer, experience the museum more.”

Another program to draw more Tuesday customers and keep them at the museum complex longer is in the works.

“We are also developing a cooking class series that would be part of the farmers market. We are going to have different chefs teach.”

He sees the cooking class obtaining produce from the farmers market, pairing it with local meats under the watchful eye of the chef in the commercial kitchen’s teaching kitchen.

“Hopefully, they will take the meal home along with the knowledge of how to prepare it,” Dillinger said.

Dillinger added that as the new and revamped Tuesday market takes shape, he is putting out a call for more vendors, and a call for musicians interested in the open mic night.

Jennie Meetze, programming coordinator for the museum, said the goal is “to really get the community involved and make this Walterboro’s Tuesday night destination.”

“We want to support local community,” Dillinger added. “That is why we are here.”