New company to be Venture Park’s first tenant

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:43 am

A second reading was given to an ordinance that would approve incentives to draw a company that manufactures pre-stress concrete deck panels to Colleton County.

The as yet-unnamed company would be the first tenant to the county’s Venture Park.

As part of the proposed fee in lieu of taxes agreement, the company promises an investment of $609,000 in the purchase of the land and buildings and $1,950,000 in machinery and equipment.

The company is expected to employ approximately 55 full-time employees within four years of operation.

The county will be required to name the company when the ordinance has a public hearing and third reading at county council’s Sept. 10 meeting.

Approximately six years ago as the county was using one of its economic development corporations to handle the purchase of the former New York Wire building at 1497 Industrial Road and then sell it to Sarlaflex, the property owner offered the county a deal on the 81 acres of land encircling the old manufacturing facility.

That undeveloped land became Venture Park. After the purchase, a paved roadway was installed and the county installed a sewer lift station near the new roadway to handle the sewage generated by the Sarlaflex plant.

• A renewal of the agreement between the county and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for the housing and detention of juveniles was given council’s approval.

• Council gave a third reading and final approval to an application for preliminary certification for a historic rehabilitation sought by the owners of the former Albert House.

Both the city and council had to approve the initial legislation that allowed the city to begin using the state program that provides an economic incentive to renovating historic commercial properties while adhering the preservation guidelines.

The ordinance passed at the meeting signed off on the first application sought under that development incentive program.

• Council approved accepting a $487,500 Community Development Block Grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce that will be used to help fund Walterboro’s Eastside Water Upgrade. The city will provide the 10 percent match for the federal grant.

• A $1 million grant from the Rural Infrastructure Grant Fund administered by the South Carolina Department of Commerce was accepted. The funds will go to rail improvements.

• Council members approved the purchase of a Kenworth cab and chassis with a knuckle boom trash loader and dump body at a cost of $249,896. Worldwide Equipment of South Carolina Inc. submitted the only bid.

• The county’s Fleet Management Department was given council’s permission to declare a 2009 ambulance and a 2012 ambulance as surplus. The move allows the county to sell the vehicles or use them as trade-ins on the purchase of upgraded vehicles or equipment.

• Heather Simmons of Colleton Medical and Kimberly Alexander of Universal Distributors were re-appointed as business representative members of the Lowcountry Workforce Investment Board.

Councilmember Art Williams voted against the measure, saying he believed the county should have sought new applicants for the posts to allow others to have an opportunity to serve on board instead of making the reappointments.

• Council approved appointing William Smyly to a vacancy on the Keep Colleton Beautiful board.

• Council approved advertising to fill two vacancies in the Building Department’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals, one vacancy in the Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority and two vacancies on the Colleton County Resource and Development Board.

• Council approved the waiver of various fees for the summer 2019 Mission Serve Home Repair Program held in early July. Williams expressed concern that council was being asked for their approval after the waivers had been issued. Griffin said that the request for the waivers had been received after council’s last meeting on June 4.

• Council approved resolutions proclaiming July 27 through Aug. 4 as Gullah-Geechee National Appreciation Week and designating Sept. 14 as “I Love Ruffin Day.”