Murder charges filed against two county men

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 11:25 am

The two Colleton County men captured following an afternoon-long search on Aug. 6 have been charged with murder in connection the shooting that started their attempt to elude custody.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent charged Kareem T. Risher, 22, of Smoaks and Reakwon Daye, 23, of Walterboro with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In a bond hearing, both Risher and Daye were ordered held without bond. State law does not allow a county magistrate to set a bond on a murder charge that has to be handled by a circuit court judge.

Risher and Daye are charged with killing Akeem Carr, 22, of Walterboro.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, following an autopsy, ruled that Carr was killed by a single gunshot to the head. Homicide has been listed as the cause of death.

Carr’s body was found underneath a Francis Street home’s carport. Harvey ruled him dead at the scene.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, the emergency dispatch center began receiving calls concerning gunfire in the 700 block of Francis Street.

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office who had happened to be driving on Francis Street reportedly heard the gunshots and saw a dark-colored sports utility vehicle fleeing the area.

As he radioed in the information, the deputy gave chase to the fleeing vehicle.

The short chase ended when the suspects wrecked in the area of Pine Needle Street.

The deputy observed two black males flee from the vehicle and run into the woods.

Officers responding to the chase established a large perimeter around where the suspects were last seen.

A SLED canine tracking team was able to following the suspects to a residence in the 100 block of Grayson Street.

Law enforcement officers, including the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, surrounded the home.

At about 6 p.m., officers entered the residence and found the two suspects hiding in the home’s attic.

After the two were taken into custody, the deputy positively identified Daye as one of the two black males he saw running from the wrecked SUV.

When officers searched the getaway vehicle, they reportedly recovered a .223 rifle ammunition and spent shell casings inside the 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Outside the wrecked vehicle, officers found a Nike shoe — the matching shoe was reportedly found in the Grayson Street home.

When the suspects were searched, officers reported finding the ignition key for the Nissan Rogue in the front pants pocket of Risher.