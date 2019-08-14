Motorcyclist killed in I-95 wreck

Last Updated: August 14, 2019 at 2:32 pm

A motorcyclist was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle after a wreck on I-95 at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Colleton County deputies were involved in a high speed pursuit with a bank robbery suspect from Orangeburg County that resulted in the traffic collision around the 62-mile marker on I-95 southbound, according to the CCSO Facebook page.

The two vehicles — a 2015 Chevrolet pickup and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle — were both traveling south near the 62-mile marker when the motorcycle struck the left rear of the truck. The cycle went off the highway and the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike.

He was airlifted to Colleton Medical Center, where he later died, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. No information is currently available on his identity.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s MAIT team is investigating the accident.