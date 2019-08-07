Mission Accomplished: Week 2 of tennis camp a success

By CINDY CROSBY

Twelve campers completed week two of the Forest Hills Tennis Complex Youth Tennis Camp on July 22-25. Organized by Lessie Snead and Carolyn Burns, the free tennis clinic introduced and promoted tennis to local youth.

“We considered it mission accomplished as we successfully did what we wanted to do — have fun with the children and promote the sport of tennis to our local youth,” said Snead. “Twelve players attended second week, seven beginners and five intermediate players, who will play competitively for their school this fall.”

Snead recognized Penn and Cooper White, along with Azheil MacLean, who attended both weeks of camp.

According to Snead, the players’ favorite part of camp was hitting volley shots and keeping the ball in play, while their least favorite part was picking up the many tennis *****.

“After our final session, we were all surprised with delicious cupcakes baked and decorated as tennis ***** by fourth-grader Cooper White,” said Snead. “Yes, there are things to do in Walterboro — if adults will lead, the children will follow. This event was very rewarding experience for the organizers. It was great to see children with tennis rackets in their hands and big smiles on their faces.”