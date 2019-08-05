Mildred Thomas | Obituary

Last Updated: August 5, 2019 at 9:32 am

Mildred Thomas

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Mildred Warren “Thomie” Thomas, wife of the late John Robert Thomas III, passed away Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 at her home in Cottageville, surrounded by her family under hospice care. She was 81.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Baxley, Ga., November 28, 1937 a daughter of the late Lewis Warren and Ella Mae Harrell Warren. She and her late husband owned the Colleton True Value for many years, and she continued to operate the store after his passing. She was a devoted member of the Cottageville United Methodist Church, and was an active member of the Cottageville community. In her retirement years, she loved to garden and travel.

She is survived by her children, Toni T. Schluter (Robert) and Mitchell W. Thomas (Penny) all of Cottageville. There are five grandchildren: Robert and Warren Schluter, John Robert Thomas VI, Patrick Thomas, and Ashley T. Fry. She leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, and a devoted daughter-in-law Cindy Thomas. In addition to her husband of 42 years, she was preceded in death in 2018 by her son John Robert Thomas IV.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 at the Cottageville United Methodist Church, with burial following in the Cottageville Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning that morning at 10:00 in the church sanctuary. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.