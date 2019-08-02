Mercer completes honor guard training

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 at 9:39 am

Cadet TSgt. Nathan Mercer returned from Langley Air Force Base prepared to lead and train fellow cadets in the ACE Basin Composite Squadron in activities that an honor guard would support.

Mercer was one of over 100 cadets who converged at Langley AFB to train with the Active Duty Air Force Base Honor Guard. Cadets trained in the following areas: presentation of colors, behavior of an honor guardsman, and funeral honors including escorting the bereaved, and learning both two-man and six-man flag-folding procedures.

This year’s Honor Guard Academy (HGA) consisted of 104 cadets from 30 different wings (states) as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Cadets traveled to the East Coast from as far away as California. HGA is recognized as a National Cadet Special Activity (NCSA.) Within the Civil Air Patrol cadet program, NCSAs are highly-regarded and coveted by cadets. NCSA offerings range from powered and non-powered flight academy, emergency services training, cyber defense training, working at the largest air show in the United States at Osh Kosh, Wisc., traveling abroad as well as others. Completing an NCSA is an important component of a cadet’s Civil Air Patrol career.

Mercer plans to teach other members of the ACE Basin Squadron to perform the duties of an honor guardsman and support the local community when they have a need for duties of a color guard. His completion of this academy also qualifies him to assist in memorial services at the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Three adult members (senior members) from the local unit and South Carolina Wing supported the Honor Guard Academy: TSgt. Dan McManus, CAP, served as a training officer; Major Tina Peterson, CAP, served as admin officer; and 1stLt. Rachael Mercer, CAP, was the public affairs officer for this Academy.

The ACE Basin Composite Squadron meets on Tuesday nights 6-8 p.m. at the new FBO at Lowcountry Aviation at the Lowcountry Regional Airport. Prospective cadets must attend three meetings and are eligible to complete their membership paperwork on the third visit. Senior members, who are adults 18 and over, are eligible for membership upon completing the required paperwork and the background checks. Senior members need not have pilot experience nor military experience — there is a place for all sorts of backgrounds within Civil Air Patrol.

For more information about the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, contact Capt. Jim Wilson, CAP, at (843)343-7086, or jaytee_wilson@yahoo.com.