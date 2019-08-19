Melissa Reeves | Obituary

Melissa Reeves

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Melissa Johnston Reeves, 55, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born December 16, 1963, in Walterboro, she was the daughter of George Reeves Johnston and the late Gloria Jeanne Carter Blocker. She was an employee at Colleton County School District for over 20 years. She also was the President of the PTA and participated in the GAP program. She was a member of Cottageville Baptist Church. Melissa enjoyed boating and camping. She dearly loved her family, always centering her life around them. She was lovingly the one in control, orchestrating and overseeing her family.

Surviving are: her husband of 38 years, William Kirby Reeves, III of Cottageville; father, Reeves Johnston and his wife Barbara of Illinois; children, Timothy Jacob Reeves and his wife Suzi of Cottageville and Nikki Reeves Nettles and her husband Ricky of Walterboro; mother-in-law, Alice Utsey of Walterboro. She was “MeMe” to her five grandchildren, McKenzie Lane Crosby, Timothy Jacob Reeves, Jr., Caroline Avery Nettles, Whitney Nicole Reeves, and Heidi Grace Reeves; and also survived by a sister, Jodi Johnston of Walterboro; step-sister, Tammy Riggs of Arizona; 3 nieces to include, Brittany Johnson, Lindsey Pfeffer and Christa Baker; and her best friend of over 30 years, Linda Sue Hicks. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Stevie Blocker.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Colleton County Relay for Life, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406.

Funeral services were conducted 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Cottageville Cemetery.