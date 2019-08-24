McIntire graduates Palmetto Training
by The Press and Standard | August 24, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:42 am
Christen McIntire, right, displays her graduation certificate from the welding program at Palmetto Training School.
by The Press and Standard | August 24, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: August 21, 2019 at 10:42 am
Christen McIntire, right, displays her graduation certificate from the welding program at Palmetto Training School.
© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.