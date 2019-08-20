Mary Dodd | Obituary

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

ROUND O – Mrs. Mary Jo Williams Dodd, wife of the late Dr. William K. “Billy” Dodd Sr., passed away Monday morning, August 19, 2019 at the Cypress House Health Care Center in Summerville. She was 85.

Mrs. Dodd was born in Ruffin, August 5, 1934 a daughter of the late George Clinton Williams and Josephine Brock Williams. She was a devoted wife and mother, and for over 40 years she assisted her husband in his medical practice in North Charleston. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

She is survived by a son, Ken Dodd of North Charleston. There are two grandchildren, Kennedy Dodd and Meryl Dodd O’Donald (Austin), as well as five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Dodd, and Phoebe, Gus, Carey Anne, and Barnabas O’Donald. She has one sister, Betty Sue Wilson (Bill), a brother-in-law, Boyd H. Dodd (Harriette), and a sister-in-law, Erie Dodd. She was preceded in death by three sons, Keel, John II, and Billy Dodd, by her grandson William “Will” Dodd, by her daughter-in-law Sheila Dodd, and by her sister Joyce W. Rahn. She leaves behind a host of loving and caring nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as a special friend and caregiver Patricia Murphy. At the time of his passing in 2017, she and her late husband had been married for 61 years.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 at the Fox Cemetery near Round O. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.