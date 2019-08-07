Martin tapped to lead Lady War Hawk Softball

By CINDY CROSBY

Tiger Martin has been named as the new head coach for the Colleton Prep Academy varsity softball team for the upcoming 2019-20 school term. Martin formerly served as junior varsity coach for the Lady Hawks where he compiled a 37-8-2 record across three seasons. In addition, Martin coached numerous teams at the recreational level and continues to field successful travel teams.

Martin replaces Gabby Bedard, who spent two seasons at the helm of the program with a 29-13-1 record and finished runner-up in Region II-A (2019).

“We are excited to announce Tiger Martin as the new varsity softball coach,” said Greg Langdale, athletic director at Colleton Prep. “Coach Martin led the JV program at Colleton Prep for the past three years, where he saw great success. He has been instrumental in the development of our softball program. We feel Coach Martin is the right choice to continue the success of our varsity program at Colleton Prep.”

When reached for comment, Martin stated he was excited about the opportunity to lead the Lady Hawks in the spring season. “I am grateful for the opportunity to coach at Colleton Prep,” he said. “The school is dear to me and so are many of the players who have played for me on their way through the junior varsity and travel ball programs. I am looking forward to putting together a staff.

“We lost four very talented seniors from last year’s team, but I believe in the athletes we have returning, and with a lot of hard work, I think we can compete with the best in the state.”