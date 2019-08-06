Manhunt update

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Update:

The manhunt for the two suspects is still underway in the areas of Pine Needle, Cleveland, Jackson, Grayson, King and Francis streets. Increased officer presence is in all areas mentioned.

We urge residents to please avoid these areas if at all possible.

Colleton County Investigators have been on the man hunt since earlier this morning. Due to the increased size in square mileage where coverage is needed, SLED was asked to come in as the acting agency in this case. SLED is able to provide extra manpower to assist with the search, as well as help deputies ensure the safety of all residents.

SCDNR is also providing canine assistance in the areas.

Please use caution if approached by these individuals. They are considered armed and dangerous. If you or someone you know has information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.