Man killed, five others injured in Smoaks wreck
by The Press and Standard | August 8, 2019 8:39 am
An adult male was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in the 28100 block of Lowcountry Highway (U.S. Hwy. 21) in Smoaks Wednesday afternoon Aug. 7.
At approximately 6:27 p.m., the northbound Toyota Sequoia lost control in a curve near the center of town and flipped over several times before coming to rest on its roof in a yard. The reported driver was thrown approximately 50 feet from the car and had no signs of life when firefighter-paramedics arrived minutes later.
Jose Antonio Ventura Arriojas, 22, of Cordova died of severe head trauma after being thrown from the vehicle, said Deputy Coroner Richard Carter. Five other people were injured in the crash.
Two additional ambulances were requested to assist at the scene. Fire-Rescue ambulances transported two patients to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and the remaining three patients were taken to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.
Traffic on Lowcountry Highway was blocked for about two hours. The S.C. Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.
Comment by Ty Barnes Retired NREMTP/FF
August 8, 2019 at 2:01 pm
This accident happened right in front of my house. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family. I was the first one to come into contact with the victims. 911was called by my sister just seconds after the accident. I would like to say how impressed I was with Colleton Colleton Fire and Rescue. Medics arrived on the scene with in just minutes. The first medic arrived on scene immediately called for additional medical units because there was multiple patients that needed to be treated and transported. The scene was under command by CCFR personal. And again two other medic units arrived on scene. All the patients were treated and transported to a Medical emergency room. Like I said I am retired now, I was a Paramedic for over 30 of experience. I just want all the citizens in Colleton County to know we are very lucky and blessed to have such a great FIRE and RESCUE organization that can respond when we need them. Great job guys!
