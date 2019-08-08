Man killed, five others injured in Smoaks wreck

An adult male was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle in the 28100 block of Lowcountry Highway (U.S. Hwy. 21) in Smoaks Wednesday afternoon Aug. 7.

At approximately 6:27 p.m., the northbound Toyota Sequoia lost control in a curve near the center of town and flipped over several times before coming to rest on its roof in a yard. The reported driver was thrown approximately 50 feet from the car and had no signs of life when firefighter-paramedics arrived minutes later.

Jose Antonio Ventura Arriojas, 22, of Cordova died of severe head trauma after being thrown from the vehicle, said Deputy Coroner Richard Carter. Five other people were injured in the crash.

Two additional ambulances were requested to assist at the scene. Fire-Rescue ambulances transported two patients to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and the remaining three patients were taken to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Traffic on Lowcountry Highway was blocked for about two hours. The S.C. Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.