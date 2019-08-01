Man convicted of murder near Point South

A Jasper County man who shot and killed a friend after an all-day party has been sent to prison.

Alvin Mitchell, 28, was found guilty Thursday of the murder of Darrell Lewis Hamilton of the Yemassee area, who was 31 when he was killed May 5, 2017. A jury of four men and eight women also found Mitchell guilty of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a three-day trial at the Jasper County Courthouse.

Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison.

“Darrell Hamilton’s murder was a cold, calculated act by a man pretending to be his friend,” said Dustin Whetsel of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case along with Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton. “Alvin Mitchell partied all night with Darrell Hamilton, but at the end of the day, he wanted something Darrell Hamilton had. He killed him for a few thousand dollars.”

Mitchell, Hamilton and a third man spent much of May 4 at Hamilton’s home and riding around in a truck loaned to Hamilton. In the early morning hours of May 5, the trio dropped the third man off at his home in Point South.

At about 5 a.m., Jasper County 9-1-1 operators received two calls reporting an apparent automobile accident near the intersection of Rosemary Road and Point South Road, a short distance from the third man’s home. Emergency responders and law enforcement officers found Hamilton dead in the driver’s seat, his foot on the gas pedal and the truck’s engine still running. Mitchell was not at the scene.

Hamilton had been shot three times, and an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina confirmed one of the wounds caused his death.